Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The ministry has declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. Both teams feature Russians though their travel rosters have not been finalized. The NHL is coming back to Europe for its first games outside of North America since the start of the pandemic.

