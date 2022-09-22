Chilean tennis coach gets lifetime ban for match-fixing

LONDON (AP) — A former professional tennis player-turned-coach from Chile has received a lifetime ban from the sport for a record-high number of match-fixing offenses. The International Tennis Integrity Agency says Sebastián Rivera was found guilty of 64 match-fixing offenses. It says that is “the highest number ever detected for a player by the ITIA.” Rivera’s highest ATP ranking was 705. He was also fined $250,000. He had been provisionally suspended in June while the charges were investigated but the ITIA says he “failed to engage meaningfully with the disciplinary process.”

