PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have scratched Ronald Acuña Jr. because of back tightness. The 24-year-old Acuña had started Atlanta’s previous 19 games. The three-time All-Star has appeared in 110 games overall since returning in late April after a torn right ACL ended his 2021 season. Robbie Grossman replaced Acuña in right field for the opener of a four-game series at Philadelphia. Dansby Swanson moved into the leadoff spot.

