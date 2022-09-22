Bradish brilliant as Orioles top Verlander, Astros 2-0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kyle Bradish came within one out of his first career shutout, outpitching Justin Verlander in a stellar performance to lift the Baltimore Orioles to a 2-0 victory over the AL West champion Houston Astros. Bradish took a perfect game into the sixth inning before Mauricio Dubon lined a single to left field with two outs. That was the only baserunner Bradish permitted until there were two outs in the ninth and Jeremy Pena also singled. With the potential tying run at the plate, the Orioles brought in closer Felix Bautista to finish for his 15th save. Trey Mancini went 0 for 3 in his first game back at Camden Yards since the Orioles traded him to Houston.

