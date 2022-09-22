Australia beats New Zealand 1-0 in World Cup warmup

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Spain-based winger Awer Mabil scored his eighth goal in 29 appearances for Australia and the Socceroos beat New Zealand 1-0 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Australia midfielder Jackson Irvine poached the ball in New Zealand’s half and fed Mabil in the 32nd minute. The Cádiz players stepped around a defender and sent a long-range strike into the bottom corner of the net. It was Australia’s last home match before the World Cup in Qatar. The teams play again on Sunday in Auckland.

