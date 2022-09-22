Astros’ Mancini receives warm welcome in return to Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Trey Mancini is playing in Baltimore for the first time since the Orioles sent him to the Houston Astros shortly before the trade deadline in early August. Mancini received a standing ovation in the second inning when he came to the plate for the first time Thursday night. Then he struck out looking. The warm reaction from Baltimore fans wasn’t a surprise. Mancini played for the Orioles from 2016 until this August. He missed all of 2020 following a colon cancer diagnosis, then returned and won Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2021. That was one of baseball’s heartwarming stories.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.