Two people with knowledge of the matter say Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is headed for a likely suspension for violating a team policy. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the reigning Eastern Conference champion Celtics have not revealed any details publicly. The length of the suspension has not been determined.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.