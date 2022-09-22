AP source: Jazz trade Bogdanovic to Detroit for Olynyk, Lee

The revamping of the Utah roster continued Thursday with the Jazz agreeing to send forward Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for forward Kelly Olynyk and guard Saben Lee, according to a person with knowledge of the trade. The person confirmed the trade Thursday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because not all details had been completed. That prevented the deal from being announced by either team. The Jazz now have traded all but one of their primary starters from last season.

