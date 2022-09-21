Zhang Shuai beats second-seeded Caroline Garcia in Tokyo

TOKYO (AP) — Zhang Shuai upset second-seeded Caroline Garcia 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) in the second round of the Pan Pacific Open and third-seeded Garbine Muguruza cruised past Greek qualifier Despina Papamichail 6-4, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals. Garcia broke Zhang in the first game of the first set and pressured the world No. 28 with strong serves and powerful ground strokes, winning the set with her 10th ace. But despite serving 27 aces in the match, Garcia, the U.S. Open semifinalist, couldn’t maintain her form and Zhang used her speed and precision to take the upper hand in the second set.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.