With Evans serving 1-game suspension, Bucs sign Cole Beasley

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Cole Beasley wants to help Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers any way he can. With star receiver Mike Evans suspended for this week’s game against the Green Bay Packers, and Chris Godwin and Julio Jones hobbled by injuries, the Bucs addressed the potential need for help by signing Beasley to the practice squad. Evans’ appeal of a one-game ban for his role in an on-field brawl was denied Wednesday, shortly before Beasley practiced for the first time. The 33-year-old said he’s always wanted to play with Brady and is willing to fill any role the Bucs ask of him.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.