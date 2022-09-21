West Virginia, Virginia Tech to square off in Lane Stadium

Two former Big East rivals with a long and tense rivalry will square off at Lane Stadium when West Virginia plays at Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers enter with one of the nation’s most potent offenses and will face one of the stingiest defenses and a highly charged crowd. The Hokies are 13-5 in their history at home on Thursday nights and 23-10 on Thursday nights overall. West Virginia won 27-21 last year at home with a late goal-line stand. The Mountaineers also lead the all-time series 29-23-1.

