Watkins capitalizing on his new opportunity with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins has wasted no time showing he remains a deep threat in his ninth NFL season. He also has shown that catching passes isn’t the only way he can contribute. Watkins is Green Bay’s leading receiver as the Packers prepare to visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Watkins caught three passes for 93 yards in a 27-10 triumph over the Chicago Bears and helped seal the victory with a 55-yard catch in the fourth quarter.

