UMass to hold Pride Day when Liberty football visits

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — The University of Massachusetts is planning to hold a Pride Day on the same day the Minutemen host evangelical Liberty in a football game. The school made the “special announcement” on Twitter in a 37-second video featuring techno music and a uniformed player standing in a room lit by rainbow colors associated with the LGBTQ community. It ends showing how to get tickets for the Oct. 8 game. Liberty is a conservative, evangelical university that places restrictions on its students’ behavior, including monitoring behaviors in its male- and female-only residence halls.

