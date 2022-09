Training camps open around the NHL this week less than 90 days since Colorado won the Stanley Cup. Players are used to the short summers by now after the pandemic squeezed the past two offseasons. But this is the return to the normal calendar of meaningful hockey from October through mid-June. A full camp for teams with new coaches and those who took over last season also has its benefits.

