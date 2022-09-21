Tom Kim a fresh face for Internationals in Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The International team has eight Presidents Cup rookies. No one embodies the fresh faces quite like Tom Kim. He’s only 20 and has more wins this year than anyone on the International team. Kim was No. 131 in the world at the end of last year. In short order, he won twice, earned a PGA Tour card and now is No. 22. He brings as much personality as game to the Presidents Cup. He also faces a tall order. The Americans are going for their ninth straight victory and their entire team is among the top 25 in the world.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.