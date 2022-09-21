Tom Kim a fresh face for Internationals in Presidents Cup
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The International team has eight Presidents Cup rookies. No one embodies the fresh faces quite like Tom Kim. He’s only 20 and has more wins this year than anyone on the International team. Kim was No. 131 in the world at the end of last year. In short order, he won twice, earned a PGA Tour card and now is No. 22. He brings as much personality as game to the Presidents Cup. He also faces a tall order. The Americans are going for their ninth straight victory and their entire team is among the top 25 in the world.