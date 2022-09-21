Third-and-ugh: Chiefs vow to fix short-yardage woes in Indy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lost in the drama of the Chiefs’ comeback win over the Chargers last week was the fact that Kansas City, with its star quarterback and offensive-minded head coach, had five opportunities on third-and-short and converted just once. And that’s not going to cut it as the Chiefs face one of the league’s toughest schedules. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said there were a variety of reasons for the problems, from poor calls to poor execution. But he is confident that a team so successful on first downs can replicate that success on third downs going forward.

