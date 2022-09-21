Stars expect to open camp without unsigned scorer Robertson
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Sports Writer
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars expect to open training camp without young 40-goal scorer Jason Robertson. The Stars and the 23-year-old restricted free agent have been unable to agree on a new contract. The Stars and new coach Pete DeBoer begin camp Thursday in the Austin, Texas, area. General manager Jim Nill says there have been steady, ongoing negotiations over the last couple of weeks. Nill wouldn’t say what has kept the two sides from reaching a deal, but did say they have had some very good good discussions. Robertson last season had had 41 goals and 79 points in his 74 games.