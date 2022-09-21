Sabres reward GM Kevyn Adams with contract extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have rewarded general manager Kevyn Adams with a contract extension. The deal indicates he has the once-flagging franchise pointed in the right direction. Terms of the extension were not revealed. Adams is in his third season as GM. The team has undergone a significant transformation since he was promoted from a job on its business side following the firing of Jason Botterill. Adams has unfinished business with Buffalo having missed the playoffs for an NHL-record 11 consecutive seasons.

