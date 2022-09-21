Rams TE Hopkins suspended 3 games under NFL’s drug policy

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams reserve tight end Brycen Hopkins was suspended three games without pay Wednesday for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Hopkins will be eligible to return when the Rams (1-1) host the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 16.

A fourth-round draft pick from Purdue in 2020, Hopkins has one reception for nine yards in 12 career regular-season games. He caught all four passes thrown his way for 47 yards in the Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals in February, stepping up after wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. injured his knee.

The suspension of Hopkins leaves the Rams with one tight end currently on their active roster in seventh-year pro Tyler Higbee. Los Angeles also has Jared Pinkney and Roger Carter Jr. on its practice squad.

