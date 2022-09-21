Puerto Rico earns first women’s basketball World Cup victory
By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer
SYDNEY (AP) — Arella Guirantes’ huge effort helped Puerto Rico make history with its first World Cup win. Guirantes had 26 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead Puerto Rico to an 82-58 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday in the opener of the tournament. In other games Thursday, the U.S. beat Belgium 87-72; Canada topped Serbia 67-60 and Japan routed Mali 89-56. South Korea faced China and host Australia met France in later games.