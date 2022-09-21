Pro Picks: Browns not among 9 home dogs vs. Steelers

Nine home teams are underdogs in Week 3. Behind the Dawg Pound, the Cleveland Browns aren’t among them. The Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night to kick off a week featuring more road favorites than home. Both teams are aiming for a 2-1 start and coming off disappointing losses. The Browns, with Jacoby Brissett filling in for Deshaun Watson, are rolling on the ground behind Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The Steelers, with Mitchell Trubisky replacing the retired Ben Roethlisberger, still haven’t found a rhythm on offense despite a talented receiving corps. The Browns are 4 1/2-point favorites over the Steelers, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. That’s too many points in a matchup between bitter AFC North rivals.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.