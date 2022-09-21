Pizza shop owner called up by rugby club amid cash crisis

WORCESTER, England (AP) — A beleaguered top-flight English rugby club has resorted to desperate measures to fulfil a domestic cup fixture while burdened by debts totaling around $30 million. Included in Worcester Warriors’ squad for a Premiership Rugby Cup match with Gloucester was Mat Gilbert, who retired from playing at the end of last season and now runs a pizza shop. Jonny Goodridge was also in and he is a 41-year-old academy coach who last played a competitive match in 2013. Worcester has started the season in a crisis. Full salary payments to staff and players for August have yet to be completed amid growing anger toward the club’s owners who have been accused of asset-stripping the team.

