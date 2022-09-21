Pepe dropped from Portugal squad because of injury

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The Portuguese soccer federation says veteran central defender Pepe will not play for Portugal in the Nations League because of an injury. The federation says the decision was made after doctors evaluated Pepe following his arrival at the team’s training camp this week. It did not say what his injury was. The 39-year-old Pepe last played with Porto in the team’s 4-0 loss at home to Club Brugge in the group stage of the Champions League on Sept. 13. The federation did not say if coach Fernando Santos would call a replacement for Pepe.

