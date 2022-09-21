Norman won’t be part of his QBE Shootout tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Greg Norman says he has been asked not to attend the QBE Shootout in December. That’s the PGA Tour-sanctioned event he started in 1989 as the Shark Shootout. It’s held at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. It isn’t clear who asked Norman not to be there. The tournament director says it was a collective decision to keep the focus on charities. Norman says perhaps it’s because he is giving golf an alternative with his Saudi-funded LIV Golf league. He says he disagrees with those who believe it is disruptive because evolution is a positive change.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.