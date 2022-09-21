Lyles throws complete game as Orioles beat Tigers 8-1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jordan Lyles threw the second complete game of his career, Kyle Stowers homered and drove in three runs, and the Baltimore Orioles avoided their first-ever season sweep by the Detroit Tigers with an 8-1 victory. Rookie Gunnar Henderson and two hits and an RBI for the Orioles, who snapped a nine-game losing streak to Detroit dating to last season. Baltimore moved within 4 1/2 games of Tampa Bay in the AL wild-card race. Lyles allowed one run on three hits with six strikeouts and no walks, throwing 94 pitches. His previous complete game occurred on Sept. 30, 2012, for Houston against Milwaukee.

