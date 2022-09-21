IOC chief sorry for not honoring 1972 Olympic attack victims

JERUSALEM (AP) — The head of the International Olympic Committee has apologized for the organization’s longtime failure to commemorate 11 Israeli athletes killed by Palestinian militants at the 1972 Munich Olympics. Thomas Bach spoke at a ceremony in Tel Aviv on Wednesday marking the 50th anniversary of the deadly attack. Bach said the Palestinian attack in Munich was one of “the darkest days in Olympic history” and an assault on the Olympic Games and its values. Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that the 11 athletes were “brutally murdered in cold blood by a Palestinian terrorist organization just for being Jews, just because they were Israelis.”

