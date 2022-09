Illinois can start 3-1 for the first time since 2015 and is fresh off a bye week and a 24-3 win over Virginia. Chattanooga has outscored its first three opponents 110-34 and is ranked No. 9 in the FCS coaches poll as it visits Champaign for the first Thursday night game played at Memorial Stadium.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.