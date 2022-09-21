Giants WR Kenny Golladay confused by limited playing time

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants receiver Kenny Golladay is confused and doesn’t agree with coach Brian Daboll’s decision to limit him to two snaps against the Carolina Panthers. Speaking to reporters after practice Wednesday, Golladay confirmed Daboll told him earlier in the week he would not get much playing time against the Panthers on Sunday, The 28-year-old, who has a $13 million base salary, didn’t view his limited play as punishment. He said he has done everything the coaching staff has asked. He insisted he should be playing regardless of the game plan, noting teammates were confused by his limited play.

