Fields clarifies remarks, says he didn’t mean to offend fans
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago quarterback Justin Fields took time to clarify comments he made following the loss to the Green Bay Packers. He says he did not mean to come off as dismissive of Bears fans. Fields drew some criticism on social media for saying after the game the loss “hurts more in the locker room” and that fans “aren’t putting in any work.” Fields said Wednesday he meant fans weren’t putting in the work “regarding the game on Sunday.” He also said he was “frustrated” and didn’t even want to conduct his mandatory postgame news conference.