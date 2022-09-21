Fabio Cannavaro named coach of Serie B side Benevento

BENEVENTO, Italy (AP) — Former Ballon d’Or winner Fabio Cannavaro has been named coach of Serie B team Benevento. It marks his first managerial job in Italy after previously working in the Middle East and China. Fabio Caserta was fired on Tuesday after Benevento won only two of its opening six matches in the second division. The 49-year-old Cannavaro was awarded the Ballon d’Or after helping Italy win the 2006 World Cup. Benevento made its Serie A debut in 2017-18 and also appeared in the top division in 2020-21.

