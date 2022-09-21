Dolphins see growth in Tagovailoa’s confidence
By ALANIS THAMES
AP Sports Writer
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has spoken repeatedly about wanting to see quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s confidence grow. Not just confidence in his understanding of a new offense, but his confidence after making mistakes in games. McDaniel said he wanted to see Tagovailoa move on to the next play, instead of focusing on an incompletion. He did that Sunday against Baltimore. McDaniel said he saw a difference in Tagovailoa’s confidence in the way he led the team’s rally in the second half.