Colts scrambling to find quick fix for stagnant offense

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts’ offense is built around Matt Ryan and Jonathan Taylor. Ryan was the league’s MVP in 2016. Taylor is the defending rushing champ. And yet two weeks into the season, the Colts have the league’s lowest-scoring offense at 10 points per game. Even worse: Patrick Mahomes and the high-octane Kansas City Chiefs are coming to town Sunday. Ryan, Taylor and coach Frank Reich are scrambling to find solutions so they can avoid remaining winless.

