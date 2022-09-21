Bulls’ Lonzo Ball to have knee surgery, miss start of season

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is scheduled to have surgery on his left knee next week for the second time in less than a year and figures to miss the start of the season. The Bulls said Ball will undergo an arthroscopic debridement Wednesday in Los Angeles. He will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks. Ball played a major role in Chicago’s resurgence last year after being acquired from New Orleans in a sign-and-trade deal. He was limited to 35 games and did not play after Jan. 14. Ball had surgery for a torn meniscus two weeks later.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.