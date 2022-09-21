Bo Nix’s rebound helps No. 15 Ducks get back on track

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon quarterback Bo Nix seems to have hit his stride after struggling in the opener against Georgia. The Auburn transfer threw for five touchdowns in a victory over Eastern Washington, then built on that success by throwing for a pair of TDs and running for three more in a 41-20 victory over BYU. The No. 15 Ducks now head north to face undefeated Washington State in their Pac-12 opener.

