Bayern Munich in crisis, 4 Bundesliga games without a win

BERLIN (AP) — Munich’s beer-swilling Oktoberfest is in full swing but Germany’s most successful soccer club is in no mood to party. Bayern Munich is in crisis after four consecutive Bundesliga games without a win. Doubt, uncertainty, disbelief and anger have all been evident at the club since Bavarian rival Augsburg defeated Julian Nagelsmann’s star-studded team 1-0 on Saturday. There was muted enthusiasm from the team and officials as they donned their traditional Bavarian outfits to visit the Oktoberfest on Sunday. Bayern made a brilliant start to the Bundesliga. But then it stopped.

