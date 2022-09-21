Astros sweep struggling Rays behind Tucker, McCullers
By MARK DIDTLER
Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a two-run homer, Lance McCullers Jr. pitched seven effective innngs and the AL West champion Houston Astros completed a three-game sweep by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 5-2. Houston second baseman Jose Altuve was hit on the left elbow by Corey Kluber’s pitch in the fifth and left one inning later with elbow discomfort. He was replaced by Mauricio Dubón. Both Tucker and McCullers went to high school in nearby Tampa, Florida.