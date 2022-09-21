ACC off to strong start in nonconference games

BOSTON (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference isn’t ready to concede college football supremacy to the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference. The ACC is off to its best start in nonconference games in at least two decades. It is 28-6 against other conferences so far this season, including a 17-6 record against the FBS and 6-5 against members of the other Power 5 leagues. No. 5 Clemson won it all in 2016 and ’18. Those are the only national championships not won by the SEC in the last eight years. Clemson is one of seven ACC teams at 3-0.

