HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have placed center Justin Britt on the reserve/non-football illness list. Coach Lovie Smith said last Wednesday that Britt was out for personal reasons and he remained out all week and missed Sunday’s game at Denver. Smith said on Monday that he didn’t know whether Britt would return this week and did not provide details on why he was out.

