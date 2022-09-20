Tata: 3 Mexico forwards will go to Qatar, but not Chicharito

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Mexico has four center forwards in training for its World Cup warmup matches this week, but El Tri will take only three strikers to Qatar. And Chicharito will not be in either group, coach Tata Martino confirmed Tuesday night. Martino ruled out Javier Hernández from an appearance in his fourth World Cup while speaking on the concourse at the stadium Chicharito calls home with the LA Galaxy. Raúl Jiménez, Rogelio Funes Mori, Henry Martin and Santiago Gimenez are the candidates to lead the line in Qatar, but Jiménez and Funes Mori won’t play in the next week while they recover from injuries.

