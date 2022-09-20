T-wolves’ Edwards fined $40K by NBA for homophobic remark
NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $40,000 by the NBA for homophobic comments he made on social media. The league announced the punishment for Edwards’ use of “offensive and derogatory language” in a since-deleted Instagram video he later apologized for on Twitter. Edwards was the first overall pick in the 2020 draft. He was Minnesota’s second-leading scorer last season with an average of 21.3 points per game that ranked 19th in the league. His average of 1.5 steals per game was 13th in the NBA.