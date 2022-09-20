T-wolves’ Edwards fined $40K by NBA for homophobic remark

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $40,000 by the NBA for homophobic comments he made on social media. The league announced the punishment for Edwards’ use of “offensive and derogatory language” in a since-deleted Instagram video he later apologized for on Twitter. Edwards was the first overall pick in the 2020 draft. He was Minnesota’s second-leading scorer last season with an average of 21.3 points per game that ranked 19th in the league. His average of 1.5 steals per game was 13th in the NBA.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.