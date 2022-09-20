Straw leads Guardians to 10-7 win over White Sox in 11

CHICAGO (AP) — Myles Straw had a tiebreaking two-run double in Cleveland’s five-run 11th inning, and the Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 10-7 to move closer to the American League Central title. The Guardians won for the 12th time in 16 extra-inning games this season and expanded their lead to five games over the White Sox. Straw got his go-ahead hit off Jake Diekman (5-4), and Steven Kwan followed with his fourth hit — an RBI single — to score Straw. Kwan scored on Jose Ramirez’s sacrifice fly, and a throwing error by Chicago catcher Seby Zavala allowed Amed Rosario to score with another run. Emmanuel Clase (3-4) earned the win after his fourth blown save in 40 chances in the 10th.

