Sitake’s positive approach has No. 19 BYU on the rise

There was a time when Kalani Sitake when let guilt, shame and embarrassment get the best of him. The former BYU player and current head coach made a conscious decision a few years back to be more positive, embrace the good things in life, turn adversity into an opportunity for growth. The mindset shift changed Sitake’s life and the trajectory of his alma mater as the Cougars prepare for a jump to the Big 12. No. 19 BYU has won at least 10 games the past two seasons and knocked off then-No. 9 Baylor two weeks ago for its first road win over a top-10 opponent since 1990.

