Richardson’s woes have Florida seeking 1st TD pass of season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 20 Florida has failed to throw a touchdown through three games. That makes the Gators just one of three Football Bowl Subdivision teams without a touchdown. It’s the kind of early season passing ineptitude not witnessed from the Southeastern Conference program in more than four decades. Quarterback Anthony Richardson, who was instrumental in upsetting then-No. 7 Utah in the opener, has struggled mightily the last two weeks. The Gators want and need more from him when they play at 11th-ranked Tennessee on Saturday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.