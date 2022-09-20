Montas gets shoulder injection, may not start in playoffs
By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas has received a second cortisone injection in his ailing right shoulder and is on the injured list. It puts his rotation position in doubt for the postseason. Montas mentioned the shoulder issue to the Yankees after Friday’s start in Milwaukee, when New York failed to hold a 5-0 lead. He is 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts since the Yankees acquired him from Oakland for four prospects in an Aug. 1 trade, leaving him 5-12 with a 4.05 ERA in 27 starts this season. He was diagnosed with shoulder inflammation and was given the injection Monday.