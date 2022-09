New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is one home run away from matching the AL record. Judge hit his 60th homer on Tuesday night. Roger Maris set the AL mark of 61 in 1961. St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols is two home runs shy of 700 for his career. The Yankees host Pittsburgh on Tuesday night and the Cardinals play at San Diego.

