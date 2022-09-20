Guus Hiddink on Socceroos bench for friendly vs New Zealand
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — A blast from the past will be on the bench for Australia when the World Cup-bound Socceroos take on New Zealand in a friendly on Thursday — former coach Guus Hiddink. Hiddink will act as head coach Graham Arnold’s assistant for the match in Brisbane in a role reversal of the side’s journey to the final 16 at the World Cup in 2006 when Australia lost to eventual champions Italy 1-0. It will be Australia’s last home game before the start of November’s tournament in Qatar. The Socceroos will also play New Zealand in Auckland on Sunday.