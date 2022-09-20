Family sues Little League over bunk bed fall, head injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Utah boy who suffered a serious head injury after falling from a bunk bed during last month’s Little League World Series has returned home from the hospital and his family is suing the league and the company that made the bed. The family’s lawyer, Ken Fulginiti, said Tuesday that 12-year-old Easton Oliverson has undergone three brain operations and is now experiencing seizures. The lawsuit accuses Little League International and Savoy Contract Furniture of Williamsport of negligence for using or selling bunk beds without safety railings. Neither defendant immediately responded to messages seeking comment about the lawsuit. Fulginiti says Easton fell off the top bunk in his sleep on Aug. 15. He came home from the hospital last week.

