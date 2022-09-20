England wins toss, elects to field in Twenty20 vs Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — England’s cricketers have won the toss and elected to field in their first international in Pakistan for 17 years. England is touring Pakistan to build up for next month’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia. Moeen Ali is captaining the touring team in the country of his roots because Jos Buttler is still recovering from injury and expected to feature in only one or two games in the series. Opening batter Alex Hales returns to the England fold after 3-1/2 years while left-arm fast bowler Luke Wood was awarded his T20 debut. Left-handed batter Shan Masood will make his T20 debut for Pakistan in place of the injured Fakhar Zaman.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.