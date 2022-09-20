Early season downturn in offense avoids Ravens, Dolphins

The downturn in offense from the first two weeks of the NFL season hasn’t touched all corners of the league with a handful of players and teams putting up staggering numbers. Never was that more evident than from Miami’s comeback win at Baltimore last week. Scoring and passing efficiency are down significantly from recent years and at their lowest level at this point of the season since 2017. But there was plenty of offense on a record-setting day in Baltimore on Sunday thanks to big performances from Tua Tagovailoa and Lamar Jackson.

