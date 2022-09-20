Deep trouble? Steelers look to revive sluggish pass game

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are searching for an offensive spark as they prepare to play Cleveland. The Steelers have managed just two offensive touchdowns through two games and quarterback Mitch Trubisky has struggled to generate any plays downfield. Trubisky says he needs to be more aggressive trying to get the ball to wide receivers Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and George Pickens. Pickens was a breakout star during training camp, but has just two receptions through two games. The Browns represent a chance for Pittsburgh to generate some momentum. Cleveland allowed four touchdown passes to Joe Flacco in a loss to the New York Jets in Week 2.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.